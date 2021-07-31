eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.770-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.52 million.

Shares of EHTH stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22. eHealth has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $94.41.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.60.

In other news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

