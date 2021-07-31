Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 69.75%.

Shares of EKSO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. 79,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.13.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

EKSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.