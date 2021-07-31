Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday.

Shares of EKSO opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 69.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

