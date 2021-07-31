Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 49.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 306,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 100,638 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $4,133,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.19. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

