Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jul 31st, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

