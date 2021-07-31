Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of ELMS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

