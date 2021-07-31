electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.99% of electroCore worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in electroCore by 188.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares in the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.39.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Equities analysts predict that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on electroCore in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

In other electroCore news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

