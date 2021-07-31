electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Trevor J. Moody bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

