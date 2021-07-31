Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,255 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $365,597,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,033. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,662,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock worth $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.