Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.50. 1,905,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,225. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $248.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

