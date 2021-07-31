Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.06.

EFC opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.47, a current ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $795.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.73.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 302.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 489.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.