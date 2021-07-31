EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$7.050 EPS.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 299,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

