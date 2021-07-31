EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. EMCOR Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.650-$7.050 EPS.
Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 299,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,752. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
