Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.90. 887,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,938. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

