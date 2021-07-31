Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Emerson Electric reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.89. 2,807,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $101.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.