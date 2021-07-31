Enbridge’s (ENB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB upgraded Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.75.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$49.18 on Friday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$35.80 and a one year high of C$50.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.72. The firm has a market cap of C$99.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

