Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.38.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

