Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 30.5% in July

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENGIY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. started coverage on Engie in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Engie stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. 267,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23. Engie has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

