Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 48.41%.
ENVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 387,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,490. Enova International has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.
ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?
Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.