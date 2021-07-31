Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.21% and a net margin of 48.41%.

ENVA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.09. 387,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,490. Enova International has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $41.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $150,018.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,089,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $50,064.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,470.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,656 shares of company stock worth $902,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

