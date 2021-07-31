Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Shares of EFSC opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after buying an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,771,000 after buying an additional 193,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,024,000 after buying an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after buying an additional 163,187 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $7,759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

