Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.57 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

