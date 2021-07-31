Entravision Communications (EVC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Entravision Communications to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $148.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.66%. On average, analysts expect Entravision Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVC stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.70. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

In other news, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

