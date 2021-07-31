Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envela from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ELA opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envela will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Envela in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Envela by 7.0% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Envela by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

