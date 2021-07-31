Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Announces Earnings Results

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

EVA stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,955. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.01. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $56.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 747.62%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other Enviva Partners news, Director Gary L. Whitlock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 32,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,813.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

