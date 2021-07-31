Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 12.71%.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 114,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.01. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $56.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 747.62%.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 32,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,813.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

