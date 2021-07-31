EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $463.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $463.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPAM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $559.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,986. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $281.00 and a 52-week high of $563.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $515.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

