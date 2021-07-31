Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $915.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $874.16.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $820.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $802.32. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after acquiring an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after acquiring an additional 237,452 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 86.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,194,000 after acquiring an additional 184,523 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

