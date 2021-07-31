Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $36,876.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,798.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $37,038.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

