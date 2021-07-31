Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

NEP stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.67. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,627 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -314.81%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

