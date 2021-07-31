Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

