essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Sells £6,325,754.55 in Stock

essensys plc (LON:ESYS) insider Mark Furness sold 2,219,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £6,325,754.55 ($8,264,638.82).

Shares of LON:ESYS opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.23 million and a P/E ratio of -107.14. essensys plc has a 52 week low of GBX 126 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 287.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of essensys from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

