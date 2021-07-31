Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.980-$3.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.210-$12.450 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $299.56.

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.10. 690,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,195. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.39. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 27.99%. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,776 shares of company stock worth $4,059,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

