EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESLOY. HSBC downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $91.31 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.66.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.56, a P/E/G ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

