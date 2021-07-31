Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ESTA traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 100,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $88.66.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

In other Establishment Labs news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.