Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

