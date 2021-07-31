Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CUYTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $16.29.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

