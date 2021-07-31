Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.11%.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $86.27. 2,082,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

