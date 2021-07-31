Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Exagen were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Exagen alerts:

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $201.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.