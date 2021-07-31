ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Up 40.3% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $795,149.16 and $2,141.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

