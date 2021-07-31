EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 105,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,333. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47.
EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.
EXFO Company Profile
EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.
