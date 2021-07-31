EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. 105,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,333. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EXFO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXFO during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in EXFO in the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in EXFO by 8.4% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on EXFO to $7.50 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

