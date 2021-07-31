Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 69.6% in July

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. 371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.