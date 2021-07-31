Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 46,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.85% of Exterran worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exterran news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 748,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

EXTN stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.77. Exterran Co. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

