Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.130-$0.200 EPS.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,317 shares of company stock valued at $724,876. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

