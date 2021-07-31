Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. Extreme Networks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.130-$0.200 EPS.
Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.
The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
