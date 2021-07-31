Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) & Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Head to Head Review

Ezenia! (OTCMKTS:EZEN) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Ezenia! shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ezenia! and Silicom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ezenia! 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silicom has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Silicom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silicom is more favorable than Ezenia!.

Volatility & Risk

Ezenia! has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicom has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ezenia! and Silicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A Silicom 5.98% 4.35% 3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ezenia! and Silicom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ezenia! N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silicom $107.40 million 2.88 $5.72 million N/A N/A

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than Ezenia!.

Summary

Silicom beats Ezenia! on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ezenia!

Ezenia!, Inc. engages in providing real time communication, conferencing, and collaboration solutions to corporate, government and commercial networks. Its products allow individuals and groups to interact and share information in a natural, spontaneous way through voice-to-voice, face-to-face, mouse-to-mouse, or keyboard-to-keyboard flexibly, securely and in real time. The firm InfoWorkSpace software product enables voice communication, secure messaging, white boarding and virtual workspaces including local area networks and wide area networks and its MxM Secure software product enables real-time secure messaging and information sharing for both the commercial and federal markets. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; edge devices for SD-WAN and NFV deployments; and distributed units for the 5G mobile infrastructure market. It serves original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, and service provider customers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

