F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $234.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $233.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

FFIV stock opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 921 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $169,721.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,624.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $67,008,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after buying an additional 185,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after buying an additional 176,271 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

