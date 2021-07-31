F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $245.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

