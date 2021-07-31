F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Colliers Securities currently has a $245.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS.
FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.51 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.88.
In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.