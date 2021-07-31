Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 47.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

