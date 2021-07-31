Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $415.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $415.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.02.

FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.95. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $350,000. United Bank raised its position in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

