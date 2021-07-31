Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $373.28, but opened at $358.51. Facebook shares last traded at $362.78, with a volume of 290,791 shares traded.

Specifically, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

