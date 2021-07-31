Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $385.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $335.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.34 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $342.95. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock valued at $785,168,015 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

