FairCoin Price Down 34.1% Over Last Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. FairCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $31.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001971 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005689 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00072849 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

