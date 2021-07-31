Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$750.00 at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$700.00 to C$750.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial to C$700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$500.00 to C$550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$700.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$696.67.

Shares of TSE:FFH opened at C$525.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$548.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion and a PE ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$346.84 and a 1 year high of C$581.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$36.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$34.21 by C$2.40. The business had revenue of C$7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 49.7300031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet sold 1,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$576.67, for a total transaction of C$576,671.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,386,631.33.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

