FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 130.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of FCCC stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01. FCCC has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

